Garlic chicken in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Big Al's Pizzeria - Orange

396 West Chapman Avenue, Orange

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
XL Lebanese Garlic Chicken$33.95
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, diced roma tomatoes, finished with pink pickled turnips, kosher pickles, freshly chopped parsley and a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch. This is our deconstructed version of the famous Lebanese Chicken Shawarma sandwich.
SM Lebanese Garlic Chicken$15.95
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, diced roma tomatoes, finished with pink pickled turnips, kosher pickles, freshly chopped parsley and a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch. This is our deconstructed version of the famous Lebanese Chicken Shawarma sandwich.
LG Lebanese Garlic Chicken$28.95
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, diced roma tomatoes, finished with pink pickled turnips, kosher pickles, freshly chopped parsley and a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch. This is our deconstructed version of the famous Lebanese Chicken Shawarma sandwich.
More about Big Al's Pizzeria - Orange
Byblos Cafe

129 W Chapman Ave, Orange

TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Chicken Wrap$15.00
More about Byblos Cafe

