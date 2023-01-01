Garlic chicken in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Big Al's Pizzeria - Orange
Big Al's Pizzeria - Orange
396 West Chapman Avenue, Orange
|XL Lebanese Garlic Chicken
|$33.95
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, diced roma tomatoes, finished with pink pickled turnips, kosher pickles, freshly chopped parsley and a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch. This is our deconstructed version of the famous Lebanese Chicken Shawarma sandwich.
|SM Lebanese Garlic Chicken
|$15.95
|LG Lebanese Garlic Chicken
|$28.95
