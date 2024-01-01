Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Orange

Go
Orange restaurants
Toast

Orange restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

 

Zito's Pizza

2036 N Tustin S, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Knots$0.00
Baked pizza dough knots brushed with garlic butter, dusted with Parmesan cheese, and served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about Zito's Pizza
Item pic

 

Zito's Pizza - Orange Circle

156 North Glassell Street, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Knots$0.00
Baked pizza dough knots brushed with garlic butter, dusted with parmesan cheese, and served with a side of marinara.
More about Zito's Pizza - Orange Circle
Item pic

 

Zito's Pizza - Chapman & Feldner

1716 West Chapman Avenue, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Half Garlic Knots (6)$4.95
Garlic Knots$0.00
Baked pizza dough knots brushed with garlic butter, dusted with Parmesan cheese, and served with a side of marinara.
More about Zito's Pizza - Chapman & Feldner

Browse other tasty dishes in Orange

Chicken Salad

Chili

Cappuccino

Chips And Salsa

Caesar Salad

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Fish Burritos

Map

More near Orange to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.2 (47 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1293 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston