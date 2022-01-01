Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grits in
Orange
/
Orange
/
Grits
Orange restaurants that serve grits
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1535 W Katella Ave, Orange
Avg 4.6
(1192 reviews)
SM Grits
$5.50
LG Jalapeno Cheese Grits
$9.50
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Bosscat Orange
118 West Chapman Ave, Orange
No reviews yet
SHRIMP AND GRITS
$25.00
Creole spices, homestead grits, creamy gouda
More about Bosscat Orange
