Hummus in
Orange
/
Orange
/
Hummus
Orange restaurants that serve hummus
FRENCH FRIES
Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar
190 S Glassell St, Orange
Avg 4.4
(1 review)
Avocado Hummus
$14.00
housemade hummus | pumpkin seed crunch| chile oil | grilled toast
More about Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar
Green Tomato Grill - Orange
1419 North Tustin St, Orange
No reviews yet
-Hummus-
$4.55
More about Green Tomato Grill - Orange
