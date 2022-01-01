Lobsters in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Wazabi Sushi - Orange
Wazabi Sushi - Orange
240 W Chapman Ave, Ste 102, Orange
|Lobster Dynamite
|$15.00
Spicy shrimp and crab, Langostino and mushroom; baked with spicy mayo, topped with eel sauce, masago and avocado
More about Taco Mesa
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange
|Taco Lobster
|$7.00
Cabbage Adobada, Carrot, Jicama, and Pico de Gallo
|Enchiladas Lobster
|$18.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Corn Tortilla Lobster enchiladas, topped with Roasted Poblano Cream Sauce & Avocado.
|Lobster Burrito
|$16.00
Sautéed Lobster with Spinach, Calabacitas, Roasted Corn & Cheese Blend. Topped with Roasted Poblano Cream Sauce & Avocado.