Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Orange

Go
Orange restaurants
Toast

Orange restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Wazabi Sushi - Orange

240 W Chapman Ave, Ste 102, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Dynamite$15.00
Spicy shrimp and crab, Langostino and mushroom; baked with spicy mayo, topped with eel sauce, masago and avocado
More about Wazabi Sushi - Orange
Taco Mesa image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Lobster$7.00
Cabbage Adobada, Carrot, Jicama, and Pico de Gallo
Enchiladas Lobster$18.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Corn Tortilla Lobster enchiladas, topped with Roasted Poblano Cream Sauce & Avocado.
Lobster Burrito$16.00
Sautéed Lobster with Spinach, Calabacitas, Roasted Corn & Cheese Blend. Topped with Roasted Poblano Cream Sauce & Avocado.
More about Taco Mesa

Browse other tasty dishes in Orange

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Hummus

Carne Asada Tacos

Pies

Tostadas

Sweet Potato Fries

Waffles

Map

More near Orange to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston