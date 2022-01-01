Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Miso soup in
Orange
/
Orange
/
Miso Soup
Orange restaurants that serve miso soup
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen
1891 N. Tustin St, Orange
Avg 4.4
(4819 reviews)
Miso Soup
$2.50
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
Wazabi Sushi - Orange
240 W Chapman Ave, Ste 102, Orange
No reviews yet
Spicy Miso Soup
$7.00
With shrimps, tomato, and mushroom
Miso Soup
$2.00
More about Wazabi Sushi - Orange
