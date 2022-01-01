Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve miso soup

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

1891 N. Tustin St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (4819 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.50
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
Wazabi Sushi - Orange

240 W Chapman Ave, Ste 102, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Miso Soup$7.00
With shrimps, tomato, and mushroom
Miso Soup$2.00
More about Wazabi Sushi - Orange

