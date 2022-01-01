Pies in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve pies
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1535 W Katella Ave, Orange
|Glazed Apple Hand Pies
|$10.50
More about Marie Callender's
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
307 E Katella Ave, Orange
|Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
|$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
|Fresh Strawberry Pie
|$16.99
Fresh ripe strawberries mixed in our sweet, home-made glaze.