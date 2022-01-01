Pies in Orange

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1535 W Katella Ave, Orange

Avg 4.6 (1192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Glazed Apple Hand Pies$10.50
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

307 E Katella Ave, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Chocolate Cream Pie$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Fresh Strawberry Pie$16.99
Fresh ripe strawberries mixed in our sweet, home-made glaze.
