Pork belly in Orange

Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar
190 S Glassell St, Orange
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$14.00
(2) hoisin glaze | kimchi slaw | cilantro | sesame seeds | japanese pickled cucumber
|Pork Belly BLT
|$16.00
crispy pork belly | heirloom tomato | pickled shallot | arugula | dijon vinaigrette | house made aioli
|Pork Belly
|$18.00
grilled treviso | blood orange | sherry | pork jus | caramelized fennel purée | hazelnuts