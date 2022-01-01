Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Orange

Go
Orange restaurants
Toast

Orange restaurants that serve pork belly

Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar

190 S Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly Tacos$14.00
(2) hoisin glaze | kimchi slaw | cilantro | sesame seeds | japanese pickled cucumber
Pork Belly BLT$16.00
crispy pork belly | heirloom tomato | pickled shallot | arugula | dijon vinaigrette | house made aioli
Pork Belly$18.00
grilled treviso | blood orange | sherry | pork jus | caramelized fennel purée | hazelnuts
More about Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1535 W Katella Ave, Orange

Avg 4.6 (1192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate$26.50
Limited quantities, twice smoked, pork belly cubes tossed in a honey sriracha bbq glaze.
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Orange

Cake

Tuna Rolls

Hummus

Fried Rice

Avocado Toast

Custard

Quesadillas

Nachos

Map

More near Orange to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston