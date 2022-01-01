Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Orange

Toast

Orange restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Green Tomato Grill - Orange

1419 North Tustin St, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Kid's Cheese Quesadilla-$5.95
melty cheddar jack cheese in a wheat tortilla
More about Green Tomato Grill - Orange
Item pic

 

The Taco Stand

240 W CHAPMAN, ORANGE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$8.89
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED ANGUS STEAK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.00
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
MUSHROOM QUESADILLA$7.79
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SUATEED MUSHROOMS WITH GRILLED ONIONS GARLIC CILANTRO MIX. SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
More about The Taco Stand
Taco Mesa image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Morenita$15.00
Blackened Chicken Breast, Avocado, Tomato, and Grilled Onion on a Whole Wheat Tortilla. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Quesadilla Alambre$14.00
Grilled steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onions and melted cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Quesadilla Steak$15.00
Marinated Grilled Steak and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
More about Taco Mesa
Quesadilla image

 

Bobby D's Mexican Restaurant

2139 N Tustin St, Orange

Avg 4.2 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$3.69
large flour tortilla with cheese melted on the flat grill. add some protein
More about Bobby D's Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Los Ayala's Fresh Mexican

2139 North Tustin Street, Suite 1, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
More about Los Ayala's Fresh Mexican
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - Main St

745 S Main St, Orange

Avg 4.3 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Charbroiled Fish Quesadilla$11.50
Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Main St
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Cali Tacos

1639 West Chapman Avenue, Orange

Avg 3.7 (2933 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$5.25
Served with Cheddar Cheese
More about Cali Tacos

