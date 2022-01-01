Quesadillas in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve quesadillas
Green Tomato Grill - Orange
1419 North Tustin St, Orange
|-Kid's Cheese Quesadilla-
|$5.95
melty cheddar jack cheese in a wheat tortilla
The Taco Stand
240 W CHAPMAN, ORANGE
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$8.89
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED ANGUS STEAK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$6.00
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
|MUSHROOM QUESADILLA
|$7.79
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SUATEED MUSHROOMS WITH GRILLED ONIONS GARLIC CILANTRO MIX. SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange
|Quesadilla Morenita
|$15.00
Blackened Chicken Breast, Avocado, Tomato, and Grilled Onion on a Whole Wheat Tortilla. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
|Quesadilla Alambre
|$14.00
Grilled steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onions and melted cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
|Quesadilla Steak
|$15.00
Marinated Grilled Steak and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Bobby D's Mexican Restaurant
2139 N Tustin St, Orange
|Quesadilla
|$3.69
large flour tortilla with cheese melted on the flat grill. add some protein
Los Ayala's Fresh Mexican
2139 North Tustin Street, Suite 1, Orange
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St
745 S Main St, Orange
|Charbroiled Fish Quesadilla
|$11.50
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$17.00
|Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50