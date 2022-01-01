Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

307 E Katella Ave, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos$11.49
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender's
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Blackened Shrimp$5.50
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
More about Taco Mesa
TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - Main St

745 S Main St, Orange

Avg 4.3 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$8.00
Sautéed shrimp cooked in garlic butter & white wine, served with cabbage relish, baja sauce and cotija cheese on a flour tortilla.
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Main St

