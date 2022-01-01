Shrimp tacos in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
307 E Katella Ave, Orange
|Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos
|$11.49
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange
|Taco Blackened Shrimp
|$5.50
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos