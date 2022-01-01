Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Orange

Orange restaurants
Toast

Orange restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Green Tomato Grill - Orange

1419 North Tustin St, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Chicken Curry Stew-$10.55
grilled chicken, yellow curry, coconut milk, ginger, tomato, carrot slaw & choice of rice
-Vegan Curry Stew-$10.55
chickpea, yellow curry, coconut milk, ginger, tomato, carrot slaw & choice of rice
More about Green Tomato Grill - Orange
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1535 W Katella Ave, Orange

Avg 4.6 (1192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brunswick Stew - Bowl$10.50
thick tomato based stew with pulled pork,
brisket, chicken, corn, lima beans, potatoes, onion, herbs and spices - served with cornbread - gluten free if you eliminate the cornbread
Brunswick Stew - Cup$7.50
thick tomato based stew with pulled pork,
brisket, chicken, corn, lima beans,
potatoes, onion, herbs and spices - served with cornbread - gluten free if you eliminate the cornbread
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits

