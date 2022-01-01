Stew in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve stew
More about Green Tomato Grill - Orange
Green Tomato Grill - Orange
1419 North Tustin St, Orange
|-Chicken Curry Stew-
|$10.55
grilled chicken, yellow curry, coconut milk, ginger, tomato, carrot slaw & choice of rice
|-Vegan Curry Stew-
|$10.55
chickpea, yellow curry, coconut milk, ginger, tomato, carrot slaw & choice of rice
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1535 W Katella Ave, Orange
|Brunswick Stew - Bowl
|$10.50
thick tomato based stew with pulled pork,
brisket, chicken, corn, lima beans, potatoes, onion, herbs and spices - served with cornbread - gluten free if you eliminate the cornbread
|Brunswick Stew - Cup
|$7.50
thick tomato based stew with pulled pork,
brisket, chicken, corn, lima beans,
potatoes, onion, herbs and spices - served with cornbread - gluten free if you eliminate the cornbread