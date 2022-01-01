Tacos in Orange

Orange restaurants that serve tacos

Fried Chicken Tacos image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1535 W Katella Ave, Orange

Avg 4.6 (1192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado crema, fresh jalapeno, chipotle lime ranch, flour tortilla
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Taco Mesa image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Shredded Chicken$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with shredded chicken, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Taco Blackened Shrimp$5.50
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
Taco Blackened Chicken$5.00
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
More about Taco Mesa
Taco Salad image

 

Bobby D's Mexican Restaurant

2139 N Tustin St, Orange

Avg 4.2 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$7.99
flour tortilla bowl, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole
More about Bobby D's Mexican Restaurant
Grilled Fish Taco image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

O SEA

109 S GLASSELL ST, Orange

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Fish Taco$6.95
pico de gallo, pickled onions, cabbage, spicy mayo
More about O SEA
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - Main St

745 S Main St, Orange

Avg 4.3 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Ensenada-Style Taco$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Main St
6335c747-d260-49ec-b4a0-fe1589bf85a9 image

 

Malta Mexican- Orange

2710 E. Chapman Ave., Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos de Pescado (3)$13.99
Corn Tortillas with weathered Fish with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Chipotle Dressing, served with Spicy Green Sauce.
More about Malta Mexican- Orange

