Tacos in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve tacos
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1535 W Katella Ave, Orange
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado crema, fresh jalapeno, chipotle lime ranch, flour tortilla
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange
|Taco Shredded Chicken
|$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with shredded chicken, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
|Taco Blackened Shrimp
|$5.50
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
|Taco Blackened Chicken
|$5.00
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
Bobby D's Mexican Restaurant
2139 N Tustin St, Orange
|Taco Salad
|$7.99
flour tortilla bowl, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole
SEAFOOD • SALADS
O SEA
109 S GLASSELL ST, Orange
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$6.95
pico de gallo, pickled onions, cabbage, spicy mayo
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St
745 S Main St, Orange
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Ensenada-Style Taco
|$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.