Teriyaki chicken in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

1891 N. Tustin St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (4819 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$12.00
Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, broccoli and carrots
Teriyaki Chicken Bento$17.50
Charbroiled teriyaki chicken served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, yasai kakiage, breaded zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup.
Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$13.00
Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, broccoli, carrot and corn with spicy sauce
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
Wazabi Sushi - Orange

240 W Chapman Ave, Ste 102, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side- Chicken Teriyaki$7.00
More about Wazabi Sushi - Orange

