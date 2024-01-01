Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve veggie burritos

BURRITOS • TACOS

Cali Tacos - Orange

1639 West Chapman Avenue, Orange

Avg 3.7 (2933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burrito$8.99
With Rice, Beans, Pico, Guacamole, Lettuce, and Cheddar Cheese
More about Cali Tacos - Orange
Cafe Zocalo - 136 S Glassell St

136 S Glassell St, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE BURRITO$13.99
More about Cafe Zocalo - 136 S Glassell St

