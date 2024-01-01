Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie burritos in
Orange
/
Orange
/
Veggie Burritos
Orange restaurants that serve veggie burritos
BURRITOS • TACOS
Cali Tacos - Orange
1639 West Chapman Avenue, Orange
Avg 3.7
(2933 reviews)
Veggie Burrito
$8.99
With Rice, Beans, Pico, Guacamole, Lettuce, and Cheddar Cheese
More about Cali Tacos - Orange
Cafe Zocalo - 136 S Glassell St
136 S Glassell St, Orange
No reviews yet
VEGGIE BURRITO
$13.99
More about Cafe Zocalo - 136 S Glassell St
