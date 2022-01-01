Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Orange

Go
Orange restaurants
Toast

Orange restaurants that serve waffles

Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar

190 S Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Berry Waffle$15.00
mixed berry marmalade | vanilla whipped cream | maple syrup
Chicken & Waffle$19.00
gruyére and thyme waffle | fried mary’s chicken breast | hot honey butter | smoked maple
More about Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar
Item pic

 

Green Tomato Grill - Orange

1419 North Tustin St, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Gluten Free Belgian Waffle-$9.95
plain, chocolate chip or blueberry waffles with agave maple syrup. Topped with fresh berries, banana, whipped cream , gluten free granola & cacao nibs
More about Green Tomato Grill - Orange
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1535 W Katella Ave, Orange

Avg 4.6 (1192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LG Waffle Fries$9.50
LG Waffle Fries W/ Rub$10.50
SM Waffle Fries$5.50
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Bruxie

292 N Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.6 (9509 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES$13.95
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
LOADED WAFFLE-CUT FRIES$8.95
Bruxie Cheese Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sour Cream, Chives
WAFFLE-CUT FRIES$3.95
Seasoned with Salt and Pepper
More about Bruxie
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Brew Hawg BBQ

665 N Tustin St, Orange

Avg 4.6 (735 reviews)
Takeout
WAFFLE CONE$6.75
Mac & cheese, choice of meat, stuffed in a waffle cone, topped with an ice cream scoop of smoked garlic mash.
More about Brew Hawg BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Orange

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Fish Burritos

Quesadillas

Rice Bowls

Crispy Chicken

Tonkatsu

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Orange to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston