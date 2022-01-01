Waffles in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve waffles
FRENCH FRIES
Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar
190 S Glassell St, Orange
|Berry Waffle
|$15.00
mixed berry marmalade | vanilla whipped cream | maple syrup
|Chicken & Waffle
|$19.00
gruyére and thyme waffle | fried mary’s chicken breast | hot honey butter | smoked maple
Green Tomato Grill - Orange
1419 North Tustin St, Orange
|-Gluten Free Belgian Waffle-
|$9.95
plain, chocolate chip or blueberry waffles with agave maple syrup. Topped with fresh berries, banana, whipped cream , gluten free granola & cacao nibs
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1535 W Katella Ave, Orange
|LG Waffle Fries
|$9.50
|LG Waffle Fries W/ Rub
|$10.50
|SM Waffle Fries
|$5.50
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Bruxie
292 N Glassell St, Orange
|CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
|$13.95
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
|LOADED WAFFLE-CUT FRIES
|$8.95
Bruxie Cheese Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sour Cream, Chives
|WAFFLE-CUT FRIES
|$3.95
Seasoned with Salt and Pepper