Orange Clover

Orange Clover

Popular Items

Coke$2.39
RANCH WRAP$10.79
OC CLUB$11.49
CHICKEN NACHOS$10.49
CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT$10.59
BACON CHEESEBURGER$11.99
FRIES$3.29
Lt's$8.59
HAM PANINI$9.99
TURKEY PANINI$10.79
Location

590 Missouri Ave Suite 100

Jeffersonville IN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
