Orange restaurants you'll love
Orange's top cuisines
Must-try Orange restaurants
More about Puerto Vallarta Orange
FRENCH FRIES
Puerto Vallarta Orange
377 Boston Post Road, Orange
|Popular items
|Super Nachos
|$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef), or homemade chorizo and topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
|Macho Burrito
|$14.89
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), rice, beans and cheese. This burrito is generously topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, with a sprinkle of tomatoes and onions.
|Guacamole en Molcajete
|$12.99
Since 1991, we have been preparing freshly made tableside guacamole with your choice of avocado, jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.
More about Square Peg Pizzeria Orange /Montana Knights
Square Peg Pizzeria Orange /Montana Knights
200 Indian River Road, Orange
|Popular items
|Brussel & Potato
|$14.00
Bacon, mozzarella, Brussels sprouts, rosemary-parmesan cream
More about Coromandel cuisine
Coromandel cuisine
185 BOSTON POST ROAD, ORANGE
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$4.50
Naan bread seasoned with minced garlic and cilantro
|Kheema Samosa
|$12.99
Spiced ground lamb stuffed in a delicate Indian pastry. A Rajasthani Savoury
HAS GLUTEN
|Raita
|$4.50
yogurt and cucumber relish
More about PVO
PVO
377 Boston Post Road, Orange