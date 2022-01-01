Orange restaurants you'll love

Orange restaurants
Toast
  • Orange

Orange's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Orange restaurants

Puerto Vallarta Orange image

FRENCH FRIES

Puerto Vallarta Orange

377 Boston Post Road, Orange

Avg 3.4 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Super Nachos$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef), or homemade chorizo and topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Macho Burrito$14.89
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), rice, beans and cheese. This burrito is generously topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, with a sprinkle of tomatoes and onions.
Guacamole en Molcajete$12.99
Since 1991, we have been preparing freshly made tableside guacamole with your choice of avocado, jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.
Square Peg Pizzeria Orange /Montana Knights image

 

Square Peg Pizzeria Orange /Montana Knights

200 Indian River Road, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brussel & Potato$14.00
Bacon, mozzarella, Brussels sprouts, rosemary-parmesan cream
Consumer pic

 

Coromandel cuisine

185 BOSTON POST ROAD, ORANGE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Naan$4.50
Naan bread seasoned with minced garlic and cilantro
Kheema Samosa$12.99
Spiced ground lamb stuffed in a delicate Indian pastry. A Rajasthani Savoury
HAS GLUTEN
Raita$4.50
yogurt and cucumber relish
Restaurant banner

 

PVO

377 Boston Post Road, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
