Burritos in Orange

Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100
100 Marsh Hill Road, Orange
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.59
On a Warm Tortilla, sauté your choice of meat and veggies with Cheddar Cheese and Scrambled Eggs all rolled up
|Breakfast Burrito w/ Spinach & American Cheese
|$3.99
Breakfast burrito with fresh spinach, bacon, and American cheese
|Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito - Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Spinach
|$3.99
Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.59
On a warm tortilla, sauté your choice of meat and veggies with cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs all rolled up
|El Cocinero's Beef, Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.99
White flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, cheddar jack cheese, seasoned angus beef, white beans and served with salsa & sour cream
FRENCH FRIES
Puerto Vallarta Orange
377 Boston Post Road, Orange
|Burrito Clásico
|$10.49
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, Mexican chorizo or shredded beef (picadillo).
|Pollo Asado Burrito
|$14.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and vegetables, rice and whole beans, smothered with salsa verde and garnished with pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Gloria’s Burrito
|$13.99
Nopales (cactus), black beans, and spanish rice rolled in a large flour tortilla, topped with homemade “salsa verde”, pico de gallo, and queso fresco.