Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Orange

Go
Orange restaurants
Toast

Orange restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100

100 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$3.59
On a Warm Tortilla, sauté your choice of meat and veggies with Cheddar Cheese and Scrambled Eggs all rolled up
Breakfast Burrito w/ Spinach & American Cheese$3.99
Breakfast burrito with fresh spinach, bacon, and American cheese
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito - Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Spinach$3.99
More about Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180

180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$3.59
On a warm tortilla, sauté your choice of meat and veggies with cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs all rolled up
El Cocinero's Beef, Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.99
White flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, cheddar jack cheese, seasoned angus beef, white beans and served with salsa & sour cream
More about Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
Puerto Vallarta Orange image

FRENCH FRIES

Puerto Vallarta Orange

377 Boston Post Road, Orange

Avg 3.4 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Clásico$10.49
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, Mexican chorizo or shredded beef (picadillo).
Pollo Asado Burrito$14.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and vegetables, rice and whole beans, smothered with salsa verde and garnished with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Gloria’s Burrito$13.99
Nopales (cactus), black beans, and spanish rice rolled in a large flour tortilla, topped with homemade “salsa verde”, pico de gallo, and queso fresco.
More about Puerto Vallarta Orange

Browse other tasty dishes in Orange

Chicken Sandwiches

Pancakes

Turkey Burgers

French Fries

Lo Mein

Chicken Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Quesadillas

Map

More near Orange to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston