Chicken fajitas in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180

180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tex- Mex Chicken Fajita$7.99
Central American seasoned Chicken, sauteed with Bell Peppers and Onions, rolled in a Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Puerto Vallarta - Orange

377 Boston Post Road, Orange

Avg 3.4 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$0.00
Chicken Fajitas$0.00
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
Chicken & Steak Fajitas$0.00
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
