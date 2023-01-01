Chicken fajitas in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange
|Tex- Mex Chicken Fajita
|$7.99
Central American seasoned Chicken, sauteed with Bell Peppers and Onions, rolled in a Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Puerto Vallarta - Orange
377 Boston Post Road, Orange
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$0.00
|Chicken Fajitas
|$0.00
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
|Chicken & Steak Fajitas
|$0.00
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.