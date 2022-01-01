Chicken wraps in Orange
Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100
100 Marsh Hill Road, Orange
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$6.99
Grilled with chicken Caesar salad and parmesan cheese
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$5.99
Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, In a flour tortilla wrap
More about Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange
|Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$7.99
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Olives, Cucumber, Red Onion, Wheat Tortilla Wrap
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$5.99
Chipotle marinated, roasted chicken breast, slice and topped with three pepper colby jack cheese, roasted red pepper mayo, lettuce & tomato
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$5.99
Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders Tossed in Frank's Hot Sauce. Rolled up in a Flour Tortilla with Lettuce and Tomato