Chicken wraps in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100

100 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$6.99
Grilled with chicken Caesar salad and parmesan cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$5.99
Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, In a flour tortilla wrap
Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180

180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap$7.99
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Olives, Cucumber, Red Onion, Wheat Tortilla Wrap
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$5.99
Chipotle marinated, roasted chicken breast, slice and topped with three pepper colby jack cheese, roasted red pepper mayo, lettuce & tomato
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$5.99
Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders Tossed in Frank's Hot Sauce. Rolled up in a Flour Tortilla with Lettuce and Tomato
