Enchiladas in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve enchiladas

Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180

180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

Beef Enchiladas$9.99
Slow Cooked, Seasoned Beef, Rolled in Corn Tortillas with Cheddar Jack Cheese, topped with a Tomato & Chile Sauce served over Steamed White Rice
Puerto Vallarta - Orange

377 Boston Post Road, Orange

Avg 3.4 (386 reviews)
Enchiladas de Mole Poblano$18.00
Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with chicken breast, sautéed in poblano style mole sauce.
Enchiladas de Jaiba$19.29
Two flour tortillas rolled and filled with jumbo lump crab meat, celery, onions, tomato and spices, topped with melted monterrey jack cheese and our creamy mushroom sauce. This entrée is garnished with sour cream, sliced avocado and pico de gallo.
Dos Enchiladas$13.99
