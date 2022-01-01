Fajitas in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange
|Steak Fajita Rice Bowl
|$7.99
Southwestern Seasoned Steak, served over Rice, Roasted Corn, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Black Beans
More about Puerto Vallarta Orange
FRENCH FRIES
Puerto Vallarta Orange
377 Boston Post Road, Orange
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$0.00
|Lunch Fajitas
|$13.99
|Fajita Nachos
|$15.25
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted monterrey jack cheese, and your choice of marinated steak or chicken, sautéed with bell peppers and onions, generously garnished with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Steak and chicken combo add $1.00.