Fajitas in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180

180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajita Rice Bowl$7.99
Southwestern Seasoned Steak, served over Rice, Roasted Corn, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Black Beans
More about Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
Puerto Vallarta Orange image

FRENCH FRIES

Puerto Vallarta Orange

377 Boston Post Road, Orange

Avg 3.4 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$0.00
Lunch Fajitas$13.99
Fajita Nachos$15.25
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted monterrey jack cheese, and your choice of marinated steak or chicken, sautéed with bell peppers and onions, generously garnished with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Steak and chicken combo add $1.00.
More about Puerto Vallarta Orange

