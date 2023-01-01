Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish curry in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve fish curry

Coromandel Cuisine Of India - Orange

185 BOSTON POST ROAD, ORANGE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kerala Fish Curry Halibut$29.99
Fresh Halibut marinated with southern spices, stewed in chefs special Kerala sauce
Kerala Fish Curry Salmon$25.00
Fresh Salmon marinated with southern spices, stewed in chefs special kerala sauce
Kerala Fish Curry HALIBUT$35.00
Fresh Halibut marinated with southern spices, stewed in chefs special kerala sauce
Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180

180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Style Fish Curry$8.99
Fried Fish, in a Curried Coconut Cream Sauce over Vegetable Fried Brown Rice
