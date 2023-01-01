Grits in Orange

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Orange restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100

100 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Eggs, Grits & Choice of Protein$5.49
2 Eggs Any Style served with Grits and your choice of Sausage, Bacon or Ham.
More about Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180

180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Louisiana Shrimp & Grits$8.99
A Deep South favorite, Hominy Grits topped with Sauteed, Gulf shrimp in a spiced, butter Sauce
Grits$2.99
Louisiana Shrimp & Grits$7.99
Stone Ground Hominy Grits, served with Louisiana Sauteed Shrimp
More about Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180

