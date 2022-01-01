Nachos in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve nachos
More about Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100
Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100
100 Marsh Hill Road, Orange
|Doritos Nacho Cheese
|$1.39
More about Puerto Vallarta Orange
FRENCH FRIES
Puerto Vallarta Orange
377 Boston Post Road, Orange
|Fajita Nachos
|$15.25
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted monterrey jack cheese, and your choice of marinated steak or chicken, sautéed with bell peppers and onions, generously garnished with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Steak and chicken combo add $1.00.
|Super Nachos
|$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef), or homemade chorizo and topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.