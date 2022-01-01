Po boy in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve po boy
Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100
100 Marsh Hill Road, Orange
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$7.99
Classic Po' Boy w/ Shrimp, Remoulade, Lettuce & Tomato
Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange
|Louisiana Popcorn Shrimp Po' Boy
|$7.99
Cajun dusted, deep fried popcorn shrimp, in a sub style roll, with lettuce, tomato, pickles and cajun remoulade sauce, served with french fries