Salmon in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve salmon

Coromandel Cuisine Of India - Orange

185 BOSTON POST ROAD, ORANGE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nellore Chapla Koora Salmon$25.00
Spicy Salmon curry from Nellore, prepared with chillies, poppy seeds and sesame seeds. An Andhra specialty
NOTE: HAS PEANUT, SESAMEE AND DAIRY
Meen Moilee Salmon$25.00
Cubes of Salmon cooked with freshly made coconut milk and Kerala spices
Kerala Fish Curry Salmon$25.00
Fresh Salmon marinated with southern spices, stewed in chefs special kerala sauce
More about Coromandel Cuisine Of India - Orange
Puerto Vallarta Orange image

FRENCH FRIES

Puerto Vallarta Orange

377 Boston Post Road, Orange

Avg 3.4 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ensalada de Salmon$21.99
More about Puerto Vallarta Orange

