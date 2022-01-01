Salmon in Orange
Coromandel Cuisine Of India - Orange
185 BOSTON POST ROAD, ORANGE
|Nellore Chapla Koora Salmon
|$25.00
Spicy Salmon curry from Nellore, prepared with chillies, poppy seeds and sesame seeds. An Andhra specialty
NOTE: HAS PEANUT, SESAMEE AND DAIRY
|Meen Moilee Salmon
|$25.00
Cubes of Salmon cooked with freshly made coconut milk and Kerala spices
|Kerala Fish Curry Salmon
|$25.00
Fresh Salmon marinated with southern spices, stewed in chefs special kerala sauce