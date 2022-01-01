Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Orange

Orange restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100

100 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken or Shrimp Tacos w/ Rice & Peas$8.99
More about Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180

180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos with Lime- Cabbage Slaw and Pineapple Pico De Gallo$7.99
Southwest seasoned popcorn shrimp, in a a crunchy yellow corn shell, topped with pineapple Pico De Gallo and lime-cabbage slaw. Served with sour cream
More about Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180

