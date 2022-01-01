Steak fajitas in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange
|Steak Fajita Rice Bowl
|$7.99
Southwestern Seasoned Steak, served over Rice, Roasted Corn, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Black Beans
More about Puerto Vallarta Orange
FRENCH FRIES
Puerto Vallarta Orange
377 Boston Post Road, Orange
|Steak Fajitas
|$0.00
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
|Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$0.00
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$0.00
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.