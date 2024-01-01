Steak subs in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve steak subs
Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange
|Steak & Egg Sub
|$7.99
Tender Steak with Fluffy Eggs and Cheese on a Sub Roll.
Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100
100 Marsh Hill Road, Orange
|Oh the Classics Philly Cheese Steak Sub
|$8.99
Philly Cheese Steak Sub with Finely Diced Onions and Cheddar Cheese Sauce.
|Grilled Steak Sub
|$10.99
Steak Cheese Sauteed Onions House Spread
|Take Me To The Fair: Marinated Steak Tip Sub
|$9.99
House marinated steak tips with onions, peppers, and house spread.