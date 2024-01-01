Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Orange

Go
Orange restaurants
Toast

Orange restaurants that serve steak subs

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180

180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Egg Sub$7.99
Tender Steak with Fluffy Eggs and Cheese on a Sub Roll.
More about Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100

100 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oh the Classics Philly Cheese Steak Sub$8.99
Philly Cheese Steak Sub with Finely Diced Onions and Cheddar Cheese Sauce.
Grilled Steak Sub$10.99
Steak Cheese Sauteed Onions House Spread
Take Me To The Fair: Marinated Steak Tip Sub$9.99
House marinated steak tips with onions, peppers, and house spread.
More about Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100

Browse other tasty dishes in Orange

Waffles

Cheeseburgers

Tuna Wraps

Tacos

General Tso Chicken

Chicken Rolls

Meatloaf

Chef Salad

Map

More near Orange to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1300 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (427 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston