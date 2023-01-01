Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Orange

Go
Orange restaurants
Toast

Orange restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180

180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Torta Alhogada$9.99
Slow cooked beef, with Red Onions, dipped in a Red Chile Sauce and Served with French Fries
More about Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Puerto Vallarta - Orange

377 Boston Post Road, Orange

Avg 3.4 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tortas$12.99
Your choice of meat on a traditional Telera sandwich roll with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, avocado, quesillo, and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with a side of sweet potato fries or French fries.
More about Puerto Vallarta - Orange

Browse other tasty dishes in Orange

Shrimp Scampi

Clams

Chicken Wraps

Chef Salad

Fried Rice

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Eggplant Salad

Map

More near Orange to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2142 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1075 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (365 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston