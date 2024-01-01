Croissants in Orange Park
More about Z Beans Coffee | Orange Park Hospital - Orange Park Hospital
2001 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$7.50
Delight in our Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich, where creamy chicken salad is nestled within a flaky croissant. Personalize your lunch experience by adding your choice of toppings to create a sandwich that suits your taste perfectly.
|Ham & Cheddar Croissant
|$6.00
Indulge in a classic favorite with our Ham & Cheddar Croissant, where tender slices of savory ham and rich cheddar cheese are tucked inside a flaky, buttery croissant, offering a deliciously comforting breakfast that's sure to satisfy.