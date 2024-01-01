Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Orange Park

Orange Park restaurants that serve croissants

Z Beans Coffee | Orange Park Hospital - Orange Park Hospital

2001 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park

Chicken Salad Croissant$7.50
Delight in our Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich, where creamy chicken salad is nestled within a flaky croissant. Personalize your lunch experience by adding your choice of toppings to create a sandwich that suits your taste perfectly.
Ham & Cheddar Croissant$6.00
Indulge in a classic favorite with our Ham & Cheddar Croissant, where tender slices of savory ham and rich cheddar cheese are tucked inside a flaky, buttery croissant, offering a deliciously comforting breakfast that's sure to satisfy.
Red Owl Coffee Company - Blanding Blvd - Orange Park

208 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park

Croissant Sandwich$5.79
Croissant with Egg, Cheese & Your Choice of Meat
Cal: 409
