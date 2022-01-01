Go
Orange Restaurant

2011 W Roscoe St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FRESH SQUEEZED JUICE$5.00
Pick One from the Base, then (optional) second column, (optional and $1 extra third column)
Chihuahua Omelet$15.50
diced potatoes | chorizo sausage | cilantro sour cream | jalapeños | melted chihuahua cheese | avocado | house potatoes (GF)
FRUSHI$2.59
We handcraft FRUSHI, using fresh fruit and sushi rice. One serving includes a Maki piece and a Nigiri piece for 2.59 add an additional serving of Frushi for just 1.59.
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito$13.00
scrambled eggs | vegetarian chorizo | pico de gallo | aged white cheddar | chipotle sour cream | spinach tortilla | served with organic mixed greens | balsamic dressing (V)
Orange Coffee$3.50
Brussels Sprout Breakfast Bowl$13.00
sweet potatoes | brussels sprouts | kale | garlic | sriracha | herbs | two over medium eggs | lemon sour cream | organic mixed greens | balsamic vinaigrette
Omelet No. 19$15.50
sundried tomato chicken sausage | smoked gouda cheese | caramelized onions | baby spinach | dijon mustard | house potatoes | toast
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$12.50
pancakes | cinnamon brown sugar | vanilla glaze
Fruity Pebble Baby Cakes$5.50
Five fun sized fruity pebble infused buttermilk pancakes | fruity pebble butter
BACON$5.00
Bacon
Location

2011 W Roscoe St

Chicago IL

Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Savannah Supper Club

No reviews yet

Roscoe Village's Newest Neighborhood Meeting Place!

Same Same

No reviews yet

Cozy spot serving up craft cocktails with a scratch Thai kitchen offering regional favorites, curries, and Hat Yai Fried Chicken.

Village Tap

No reviews yet

The Village Tap was established on June 6, 1990 in the heart of Roscoe Village. Our success has been built around an emphasis on hospitality, an exceptional selection of draft beer, and one of Chicagos best beer gardens. We have always tried our best to make our staff and guests proud of who we are.
We were one of the first establishments in Chicago to embrace the craft beer movement in the early 1990's and to this day strive to provide one of the best selections of draft beer anywhere. The beer garden is a big part of our history as well. When a retractable roof was added, we became one of the first year round, heated beer gardens in Chicago. Come in and see why we have been voted the best bar in Chicago!

John's Place

No reviews yet

Where the neighborhood goes

