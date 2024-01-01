Salmon in Orangeburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

il Fresco - 15 Kings Highway

15 Kings Highway, Orangeburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BROILED SALMON$33.00
Salmon filet broiled with white wine, lemon and fresh herbs, served with duchess potato and a medley of vegetables
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Orangetown Classic Diner

512 Route 303, Orangeburg

Avg 4.1 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwestern Salmon Burger$16.95
Brioche, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce & Tomato
Smoked Salmon Deluxe$18.95
Red Onion, Tomato, Capers, Olives, Toasted Bagel, Cream Cheese
Herb-Crusted Salmon Salad$19.95
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Balsamic Vinaigrette
