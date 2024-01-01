Salmon in Orangeburg
Orangeburg restaurants that serve salmon
il Fresco - 15 Kings Highway
15 Kings Highway, Orangeburg
|BROILED SALMON
|$33.00
Salmon filet broiled with white wine, lemon and fresh herbs, served with duchess potato and a medley of vegetables
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Orangetown Classic Diner
512 Route 303, Orangeburg
|Southwestern Salmon Burger
|$16.95
Brioche, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce & Tomato
|Smoked Salmon Deluxe
|$18.95
Red Onion, Tomato, Capers, Olives, Toasted Bagel, Cream Cheese
|Herb-Crusted Salmon Salad
|$19.95
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Balsamic Vinaigrette