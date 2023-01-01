Burritos in Orangeburg
GRILL
Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant
1058 Russell Street, Orangeburg
|Burrito-1 Shrimp
|$6.00
|Burrito-2 Steak or Grilled Chicken
|$10.50
Rosalia's Orangeburg
1058 Russell Street Orangeburg, SC 29115, Orangeburg
|Burrito Molote
|$16.95
BIG burrito with EVERYTHING! Chicken, beef, rice, beans, cheese, pico, jalapeno, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. Topped with red sauce and cheese sauce!
|Super Burritos
|$15.75
A double sized burrito stuffed with your choice :marinated chicken or ground beef. Topped with Jalapeno cheese sauce and salsa ranchera
|Burritos
|$0.00
Make your selection