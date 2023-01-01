Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Orangeburg

Orangeburg restaurants
Orangeburg restaurants that serve burritos

Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL

Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant

1058 Russell Street, Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito-1 Shrimp$6.00
Burrito-2 Steak or Grilled Chicken$10.50
More about Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Rosalia's Orangeburg

1058 Russell Street Orangeburg, SC 29115, Orangeburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Molote$16.95
BIG burrito with EVERYTHING! Chicken, beef, rice, beans, cheese, pico, jalapeno, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. Topped with red sauce and cheese sauce!
Super Burritos$15.75
A double sized burrito stuffed with your choice :marinated chicken or ground beef. Topped with Jalapeno cheese sauce and salsa ranchera
Burritos$0.00
Make your selection
More about Rosalia's Orangeburg

