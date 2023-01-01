Fajitas in Orangeburg
GRILL
Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant
1058 Russell Street, Orangeburg
|FAJITAS- Choose Chicken, Steak or Shrimp
|$16.50
Served with Three flour toritillas, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, sauteed onions and peppers
Rosalia's Orangeburg
1058 Russell Street Orangeburg, SC 29115, Orangeburg
|Fajitas
|$0.00
All fajitas are served with three flour tortillas, Rice and Beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, Choice of meat is sauteed in onion and peppers (except Guerrero plate. All shrimp dishes contain over 6.5 oz of shrimp! These are generous portions.
|Veggie Fajita
|$16.95
Zucchini, broccoli, peppers, onions, carrots and mushrooms grilled to perfection and served wirth rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
|Rosalias Super Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.50
Chicken, Steak, Mixed, Texanas or Shrimp