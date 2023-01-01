Fajitas in Orangeburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL

Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant

1058 Russell Street, Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
FAJITAS- Choose Chicken, Steak or Shrimp$16.50
Served with Three flour toritillas, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, sauteed onions and peppers
Consumer pic

 

Rosalia's Orangeburg

1058 Russell Street Orangeburg, SC 29115, Orangeburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas$0.00
All fajitas are served with three flour tortillas, Rice and Beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, Choice of meat is sauteed in onion and peppers (except Guerrero plate. All shrimp dishes contain over 6.5 oz of shrimp! These are generous portions.
Veggie Fajita$16.95
Zucchini, broccoli, peppers, onions, carrots and mushrooms grilled to perfection and served wirth rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
Rosalias Super Fajita Quesadilla$15.50
Chicken, Steak, Mixed, Texanas or Shrimp
