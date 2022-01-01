Go
Toast

Orange Hat Brewing Company

Craft Beer Brewery

10246 Hardin Valley Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

10246 Hardin Valley Road

Hardin Valley TN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Don Gallo - Hardin Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hard Knox Pizza

No reviews yet

Open for in-store dining and Patio Seating - plus Curbside/Pick-Up. We are a Knoxville based, woman-owned, artisan pizza restaurant engaged in the authentic old-world art of making wood-fired pizza. Everything at Hard Knox is fresh and locally sourced whenever possible, developed in-house, made fresh every day and then cooked at over 750 degrees in our wood fired oven.
Order online for fast carryout!

Tealicious

No reviews yet

Family owned bubble tea shop bringing delicious and refreshing drinks and snacks to you!

Pizza Hoss

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston