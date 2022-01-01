Go
Orbit Room

Orbit Room is a craft beer and wine bar with interstellar hot dogs.

107 North College Ave Suite 001

Popular Items

Choose Your Own Destiny Dog :: choice of side$6.00
Full Tilt (Hickory Smoked Bacon, Flat-Top Cheese Curds, Date Chutney, Spiced Peanuts)$11.75
Fang Banger (Pickled Beets + Fig Balsamic Aioli + Garlic Whipped Cheese)$9.75
The Moira Rose (Pepper Relish, Whipped Cheese, Spiced Peanuts)$9.75
C'mon, Toyota Camry (Pickle Relish + Pimento Cheese + Habanero BBQ)$10.50
March 23rd Dropkick Comedy 8PM$10.00
Tortilla Chips +teese$3.00
Sunshine Daydream (Pickled Cauliflower, Whipped Cheese, Smoky Siracha BBQ)$9.75
Garlic Knots w/ Vegan Ranch$7.00
Location

107 North College Ave Suite 001

Bloomington IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
