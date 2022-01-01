Go
Orchard City Kitchen

Orchard City Kitchen(OCK) is a chef driven restaurant looking for service-oriented individuals dedicated to the excellence of hospitality to join our team and work alongside a Michelin-recognized chef. OCK is a small plate restaurant geared towards a fast pace. Chef Jeffrey Stout provides ingredient-driven dishes in a comfortable environment with lots of positive energy.

TAPAS

1875 S Bascom Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (7474 reviews)

Popular Items

Poutine Burger$20.00
one 8 oz. patty ◦ bacon cheese goo ◦ trash sauce ◦ shaved red onion ◦ potato chips ◦ pretzel bun ◦ fries ◦ t
**no modifications or substitutions**
Grilled Salmon$29.00
butter beans ◦ Japanese sweet potato ◦ habanero ◦ sweet maui onion
**T**
KFC$13.00
korean fried chicken ◦ twice fried ◦ gochuchong glaze
*contains shellfish*
Spicy Lobster Dumplings$25.00
kung pao ◦ peanuts ◦ chile de arbol
**S**
Garlic Ribs$16.00
salt & pepper ◦ garlic on garlic on garlic
Artichoke$9.00
rhubarb aioli ◦ charred lemon ◦ pink peppercorn
** GF **
Triple B$11.00
bacon ◦ biscuits ◦ honey butter
Pork Belly$15.00
tamari braised ◦ chimichurri ◦ togarashi pine nuts ◦ orange blossom honey ◦ feta
Brussels & Strawberries$13.00
Black Currants ◦ Pt. Reyes Blue Cheese ◦ Rice Crackers ◦ Nori Buttermilk
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1875 S Bascom Ave

Campbell CA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
