Orchard Hill Cider Mill
Orchard Hill Cider Mill is a multi-seasonal destination offering tastings and events year-round. Our restaurant offers smartly executed farm to table comfort food in a beautifully renovated barn. You can enjoy cider flights, creative cocktails and a carefully curated selection of New York State beer, wine and spirits. Heated outdoor seating is available. Check our website for live music schedule.
25 Soons Circle
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
25 Soons Circle
New Hampton NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Yaadstyle
Come in and enjoy!
Equilibrium Brewery
Equilibrium Brewery
El Bandido
Come in and enjoy!
Whats the scoop
If life is a bowl of dark ice cream, small moments we enjoyed are colorful sprinkles all over it!