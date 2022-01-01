Go
Orchard Hill Cider Mill is a multi-seasonal destination offering tastings and events year-round. Our restaurant offers smartly executed farm to table comfort food in a beautifully renovated barn. You can enjoy cider flights, creative cocktails and a carefully curated selection of New York State beer, wine and spirits. Heated outdoor seating is available. Check our website for live music schedule.

25 Soons Circle

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, and ketchup - served with fries
New Hampton NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
