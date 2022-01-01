Orchard Park restaurants you'll love
Orchard Park's top cuisines
Must-try Orchard Park restaurants
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee
6519 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park
|Popular items
|M Iced Caramel Macchiato
|$5.15
|G Iced Latte
|$4.35
|M Iced Chai
|$4.85
More about SPoT Coffee
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
SPoT Coffee
6519 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park
|Popular items
|Mike Sandwich
|$7.10
|Bagel
|$2.45
|M Chai Latte
|$5.35
More about Pita Gourmet
Pita Gourmet
3144 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park
|Popular items
|Whole Open
|$14.00
Choose base: Salad or Rice Choose protein: Chicken/Beef/Gyro/ Falafel. Choice of veggies and dipping sauce. Comes with a grilled pita
|Buffalo Chicken
|$9.00
(Pocket or Wrap) our grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, choice of veggies, and our spicy Buffalo Sauce
|Greek Fries( .75)
|$5.75
Originated by Pita Gourmet!! Fries topped with feta cheese and our homemade Greek dressing. To die for!! (ADD $0.75)
More about Pie-O-Mine & Greens
Pie-O-Mine & Greens
3229 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park
|Popular items
|Margherita Small
|$10.39
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh tomatoes
|Classic Large
|$18.29
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
|BBQ Chicken Small
|$11.39
BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, cheddar, red onion, chicken, and bacon
More about Cobham Cafe
Cobham Cafe
10 Cobham Drive, Orchard Park
|Popular items
|Belgian Waffle
|$3.95
with Butter & Syrup
|Oatmeal cookie Pack
|$1.95
|Monday/tuesday Salad
|$7.00
More about The Grange Outpost
The Grange Outpost
4236 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park
|Popular items
|Turkey BLT
|$8.50
House-brined and roasted turkey with bacon, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato jam, and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche roll.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Fluffy yeasted dough rolled with cinnamon filling & topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting. Contains gluten and dairy.
|Ham & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.50
Scrambled egg, ham, cheddar cheese, and maple dijon breakfast sauce on a butter croissant.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
More about Tops Markets
Tops Markets
3201 Southwestren Blvd, Orchard Park
|Popular items
|Half Sheet
|Full Sheet
|"7 Round
More about Ginger Snap Patisserie
Ginger Snap Patisserie
6572 East Quaker Street, Orchard Park
More about OP Social
OP Social
4247 North Buffalo Road, Orchard Park