Orchard Park restaurants you'll love

Go
Orchard Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Orchard Park

Orchard Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Orchard Park restaurants

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

6519 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
M Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.15
G Iced Latte$4.35
M Iced Chai$4.85
More about Spot Coffee
SPoT Coffee image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

SPoT Coffee

6519 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park

Avg 4.6 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mike Sandwich$7.10
Bagel$2.45
M Chai Latte$5.35
More about SPoT Coffee
Pita Gourmet image

 

Pita Gourmet

3144 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Open$14.00
Choose base: Salad or Rice Choose protein: Chicken/Beef/Gyro/ Falafel. Choice of veggies and dipping sauce. Comes with a grilled pita
Buffalo Chicken$9.00
(Pocket or Wrap) our grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, choice of veggies, and our spicy Buffalo Sauce
Greek Fries( .75)$5.75
Originated by Pita Gourmet!! Fries topped with feta cheese and our homemade Greek dressing. To die for!! (ADD $0.75)
More about Pita Gourmet
Pie-O-Mine & Greens image

 

Pie-O-Mine & Greens

3229 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Small$10.39
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh tomatoes
Classic Large$18.29
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
BBQ Chicken Small$11.39
BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, cheddar, red onion, chicken, and bacon
More about Pie-O-Mine & Greens
Cobham Cafe image

 

Cobham Cafe

10 Cobham Drive, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Belgian Waffle$3.95
with Butter & Syrup
Oatmeal cookie Pack$1.95
Monday/tuesday Salad$7.00
More about Cobham Cafe
Banner pic

 

The Grange Outpost

4236 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey BLT$8.50
House-brined and roasted turkey with bacon, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato jam, and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche roll.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Fluffy yeasted dough rolled with cinnamon filling & topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting. Contains gluten and dairy.
Ham & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
Scrambled egg, ham, cheddar cheese, and maple dijon breakfast sauce on a butter croissant.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
More about The Grange Outpost
Tops Markets image

 

Tops Markets

3201 Southwestren Blvd, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Sheet
Full Sheet
"7 Round
More about Tops Markets
Main pic

 

Ginger Snap Patisserie

6572 East Quaker Street, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ginger Snap Patisserie
Restaurant banner

 

OP Social

4247 North Buffalo Road, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about OP Social

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Orchard Park

Cookies

Paninis

Pesto Paninis

Map

More near Orchard Park to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

East Aurora

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Depew

No reviews yet

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Derby

No reviews yet

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Angola

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston