Cake in Orchard Park

Orchard Park restaurants
Orchard Park restaurants that serve cake

The Grange Outpost

4236 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Celebration Cake$22.00
4x5 cake, serves 4-6 people.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Lemon Lavender Olive Oil Cake$8.00
Olive oil cake layered with lemon curd and lavender buttercream.
Contains gluten, dairy, and eggs.
Lemon Poppy Crumb Cake (gf)$4.50
Moist crumb cake with lemon zest and poppy seeds topped with crumb and sweet icing.
Contains dairy and egg.
More about The Grange Outpost
Ginger Snap Patisserie

6572 East Quaker Street, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coffee Cake Loaf$3.75
More about Ginger Snap Patisserie

