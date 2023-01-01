Carrot cake in Orchard Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The Grange Outpost

4236 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
4x5 Carrot Cake$24.00
House spiced, moist carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Serves 4-6.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.75
Super moist, spiced carrot cake topped with cream cheese buttercream.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.75
Classic carrot cake topped with brown sugar, cream cheese frosting.
Contains gluten, dairy, egg, and nuts.
More about The Grange Outpost
Restaurant banner

 

The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza - 4170 Southwestern Boulevard

4170 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.95
More about The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza - 4170 Southwestern Boulevard

