Cookies in Orchard Park
Orchard Park restaurants that serve cookies
SPoT Coffee
6519 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park
|Choc Chunk Cookie
|$2.75
The Grange Outpost
4236 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park
|Neapolitan Cookie (gf)
|$2.50
Vanilla, strawberry, and matcha flavored sugar cookie.
Contains dairy and egg.
|Cookies and Cream + Rice Krispie Treat Macaron 5 Pack
|$14.00
5 macarons inspired by childhood favorites. Filled with cookies and cream ganache and Rice Krispie treat ganache.
Contains dairy and nuts.
|Bake at Home Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$15.00
6 chocolate chip cookies ready to bake.
Contains gluten, dairy and egg.