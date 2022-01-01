Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Orchard Park

Orchard Park restaurants
Orchard Park restaurants that serve cookies

SPoT Coffee image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

SPoT Coffee

6519 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park

Avg 4.6 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Choc Chunk Cookie$2.75
More about SPoT Coffee
Item pic

 

Pie-O-Mine & Greens

3229 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$2.50
More about Pie-O-Mine & Greens
Cobham Cafe image

 

Cobham Cafe

10 Cobham Drive, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oatmeal cookie Pack$1.95
More about Cobham Cafe
Item pic

 

The Grange Outpost

4236 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Neapolitan Cookie (gf)$2.50
Vanilla, strawberry, and matcha flavored sugar cookie.
Contains dairy and egg.
Cookies and Cream + Rice Krispie Treat Macaron 5 Pack$14.00
5 macarons inspired by childhood favorites. Filled with cookies and cream ganache and Rice Krispie treat ganache.
Contains dairy and nuts.
Bake at Home Chocolate Chip Cookies$15.00
6 chocolate chip cookies ready to bake.
Contains gluten, dairy and egg.
More about The Grange Outpost

