Croissants in Orchard Park

Orchard Park restaurants
Orchard Park restaurants that serve croissants

SPoT Coffee image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

SPoT Coffee - Orchard Park NEW

6519 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park

Avg 4.6 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$0.00
Try our buttery, flaky pastry, named for its historical crescent shape
More about SPoT Coffee - Orchard Park NEW
Item pic

 

The Grange Outpost

4236 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg + Cheese Croissant$8.00
Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, local greens, and chive aioli on a fresh baked croissant.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Almond Croissant$5.50
Plain croissant baked with almond cream & topped with slivered almonds. Contains gluten, dairy, egg, and nuts.
Plain Croissant$4.50
Laminated classic French pastry. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
More about The Grange Outpost

