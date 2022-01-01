Croissants in Orchard Park
Orchard Park restaurants that serve croissants
More about SPoT Coffee - Orchard Park NEW
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
SPoT Coffee - Orchard Park NEW
6519 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park
|Croissant
|$0.00
Try our buttery, flaky pastry, named for its historical crescent shape
More about The Grange Outpost
The Grange Outpost
4236 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park
|Egg + Cheese Croissant
|$8.00
Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, local greens, and chive aioli on a fresh baked croissant.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
|Almond Croissant
|$5.50
Plain croissant baked with almond cream & topped with slivered almonds. Contains gluten, dairy, egg, and nuts.
|Plain Croissant
|$4.50
Laminated classic French pastry. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.