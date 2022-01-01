Cupcakes in Orchard Park
Orchard Park restaurants that serve cupcakes
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
SPoT Coffee - Orchard Park NEW
6519 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park
|Cupcake
|$4.25
Try a vanilla or chocolate cupcake made fresh from a local gourmet bakery
The Grange Outpost
4236 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park
|Honey Orange Tahini Cupcake
|$4.75
Tahini cupcake filled with salted honey pastry cream, topped with sweet orange buttercream,
Contains gluten, dairy, egg, and sesame.
|Caramel Apple Cupcake
|$4.50
Spiced apple cake with salted caramel buttercream
Contains: dairy, gluten, eggs
|Black Forest Cupcake
|$4.75
Chocolate cake with house-made cherry filling and vanilla buttercream.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.