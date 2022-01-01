Greek salad in Orchard Park
Orchard Park restaurants that serve greek salad
Pita Gourmet
3144 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park
|Greek Salad Whole
Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
|Side Greek Salad
Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
Pie-O-Mine & Greens
3229 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park
|Greek Salad Large
|$10.75
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
|Greek Salad Small
|$8.39
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing