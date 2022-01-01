Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Orchard Park

Go
Orchard Park restaurants
Toast

Orchard Park restaurants that serve greek salad

Pita Gourmet image

 

Pita Gourmet

3144 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad Whole
Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
Side Greek Salad
Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
More about Pita Gourmet
Item pic

 

Pie-O-Mine & Greens

3229 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad Large$10.75
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
Greek Salad Small$8.39
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
More about Pie-O-Mine & Greens

Browse other tasty dishes in Orchard Park

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

Hot Chocolate

Yogurt Parfaits

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Turkey Clubs

Hummus

Cookies

Map

More near Orchard Park to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

East Aurora

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Angola

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Derby

No reviews yet

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston