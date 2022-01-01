Muffins in Orchard Park
Orchard Park restaurants that serve muffins
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
SPoT Coffee
6519 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park
|Muffin
|$3.25
Your choice of muffin, baked fresh daily in our local kitchen
The Grange Outpost
4236 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park
|*Secret Menu* English Muffin Sandwich
|$7.50
House-made sourdough English muffin with caramelized onion frittata, salsa Roja, sautéed local greens, and jalapeño cheese whiz. No substitutions.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.