Tacos in Orchard Park
Orchard Park restaurants that serve tacos
More about Pie-O-Mine & Greens - Orchard Park
Pie-O-Mine & Greens - Orchard Park
3229 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park
|**10" Taco Pizza - May Monthly Special **
|$11.79
Taco Sauce base, cheddar jack cheese, red onion, diced tomato, black olives, jalapeno peppers, with taco meat, finished with hot sauce and crushed red pepper
More about The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza - 4170 Southwestern Boulevard
The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza - 4170 Southwestern Boulevard
4170 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park
|Beef Taco
|$5.95
Cheese, lettuce & tomato
|Steak Taco
|$7.95
Fried sweet pepeprs and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato
|Chicken Taco
|$6.95
Fried sweet pepeprs and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato