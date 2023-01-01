Tacos in Orchard Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pie-O-Mine & Greens image

 

Pie-O-Mine & Greens - Orchard Park

3229 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
**10" Taco Pizza - May Monthly Special **$11.79
Taco Sauce base, cheddar jack cheese, red onion, diced tomato, black olives, jalapeno peppers, with taco meat, finished with hot sauce and crushed red pepper
More about Pie-O-Mine & Greens - Orchard Park
Restaurant banner

 

The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza - 4170 Southwestern Boulevard

4170 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Taco$5.95
Cheese, lettuce & tomato
Steak Taco$7.95
Fried sweet pepeprs and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato
Chicken Taco$6.95
Fried sweet pepeprs and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato
More about The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza - 4170 Southwestern Boulevard

