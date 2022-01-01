Go
Orchid City Fusion Cafe

Where our food and drinks are made from scratch.

SMOOTHIES

2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101 • $$

Avg 4.4 (1965 reviews)

Popular Items

Tilapia/Spicy Basil Rice$8.95
Chicken/Spicy Basil Rice$8.95
Boiled Crawfish (after 4pm)$7.00
Catfish/Spicy Basil Rice$8.95
Crawfish Fusion Spicy Rice$10.95
Spicy stir-fried rice with an egg scrambled in, onions, jalapeños, all topped with crispy shallots and fried crawfish tails, tossed in our housemade cajun seasoning.
Gumbo Nation$6.95
Scratch made. shrimp. crawfish. chicken. sausage. rice. Served with bread.
The Mozz$6.95
Fresh hand-cut mozzarella cheese. flash fried. served with marinera or ranch.
CheeseBurger$8.50
Fresh premium Angus beef* Whole-cut avocado. tomato. lettuce. purple onions. American cheese. mayo. Scratch in house made buns. Served with a pickle and your choice of a side.
*Upon request, we will cook to your specifications. However, consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk for foodborne illness.
Salmon/Spicy Basil Rice$10.95
Shrimp/Spicy Basil Rice$9.95
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101

Arlington TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
